Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 35,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,793. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

