Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Down to $40.23

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.23, but opened at $39.42. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 806 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after buying an additional 626,352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

