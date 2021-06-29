Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 79.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 485,334 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQI opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

