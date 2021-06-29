Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS: BKGFY):

6/28/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY remained flat at $$67.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.