Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

ISBC stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

