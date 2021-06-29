Investors Buy High Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 28,057 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,533% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.