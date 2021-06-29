Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,305% compared to the average daily volume of 39 call options.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $558,531.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.