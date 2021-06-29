Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,183 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 451% compared to the average daily volume of 396 call options.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVA traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,661. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,032,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,606,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $40,263,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.