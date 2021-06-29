Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,689 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,285% compared to the typical volume of 434 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.96%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.