Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $38.97

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.97, but opened at $40.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 3,910 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

