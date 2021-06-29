Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 105,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.