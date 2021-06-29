Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Isabella Bank stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

