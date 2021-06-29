iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 1,374,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30.

