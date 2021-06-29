iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,764,609. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.