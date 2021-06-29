iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 87.2% in June

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJV. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 144.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EWJV opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14.

