iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,394 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $61,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 975,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 241.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $79.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

