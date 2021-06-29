iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after buying an additional 718,890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after buying an additional 700,034 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,576,000 after buying an additional 654,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $113.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.