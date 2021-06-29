Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00285.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

