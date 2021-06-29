Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $166.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,078. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

