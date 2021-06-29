Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

