Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

NYSE:JEF traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. 172,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

