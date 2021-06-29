Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Meggitt PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Meggitt in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

MEGGY stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.00. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

