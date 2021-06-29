JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $68.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -331.53. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

