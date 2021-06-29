Joseph Manzi Purchases 1,975 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

