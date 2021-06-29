JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 77,367 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after buying an additional 356,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 776,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after buying an additional 113,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 649,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

