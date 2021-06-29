JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.13% of MarineMax worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Truist upped their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

HZO opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

