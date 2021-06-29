JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.97 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,173,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,925,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IRWD opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

