JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF remained flat at $$13.50 during trading on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.