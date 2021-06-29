JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 41,931 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

SASR stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.