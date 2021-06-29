JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 66,467 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,467 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.83% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.