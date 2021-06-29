JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 75,840 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,126,000.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

