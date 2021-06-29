K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.03 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

