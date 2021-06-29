K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.14 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,093,113 shares of company stock worth $2,671,530,502 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.21 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $386.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

