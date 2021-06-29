K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $651,000 in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.