K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 5,000 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $342.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $250.95 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

