K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 14,890 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $76,636,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.