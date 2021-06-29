Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $284.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.39. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,791,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.