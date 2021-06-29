KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $28.79 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 363,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. KB Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,389. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52.

