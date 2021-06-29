Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $73.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

