Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.93. 4,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

