Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,500. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $296.83 and a 1-year high of $397.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

