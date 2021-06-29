Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 397.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $104.06. 37,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $103.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.