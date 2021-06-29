Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.89. The company had a trading volume of 141,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,562. The firm has a market cap of $431.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

