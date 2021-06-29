Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. 358,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,732. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

