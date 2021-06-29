KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.50. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

