KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 170,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 126,618 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 750.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

