Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,264 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.45% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $130,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $8,342,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,295,000 after buying an additional 221,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,701,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. 60,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,325. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

