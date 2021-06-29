KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 448,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

