KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of KLA worth $120,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,912. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

