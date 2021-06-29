Klaytn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115.16 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $115.16 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00151376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00168135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,278.64 or 1.00137723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.00854264 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,607,301,203 coins and its circulating supply is 2,481,252,998 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.